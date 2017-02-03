Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222746
- Date Died
- November 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Rose F. Mirka
8455 Parkdale DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Applicant
Grace A. Blazak
10114 Jamestown DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary
Grace A. Blazak
10114 Jamestown DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 222746—Estate of Rose F. Mirka. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
