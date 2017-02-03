Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222746
Date Died
November 23, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Rose F. Mirka
8455 Parkdale Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Applicant

Grace A. Blazak
10114 Jamestown Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Fiduciary

Grace A. Blazak
10114 Jamestown Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 222746—Estate of Rose F. Mirka. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
