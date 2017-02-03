Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222747
- Date Died
- November 26, 2014
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Theodore W. Vick
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory A. Chizmar
5851 Pearl Rd #203
Parma Heights OH 44130-2112
Commissioner
Gregory A. Chizmar
5851 Pearl Rd Suite 203Parma Hts. OH 44130
Decedent
Theodore W. Vick
4146 Valley RoadCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Text2017 EST 222747—Estate of Theodore W. Vick Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. A. Chizmar, atty.
