Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222748
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
December 25, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd., P.o. Box 31776
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Edward A. Sowa
5707 Gertrude Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Sunday, December 25, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222748—Estate of Edward A. Sowa. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. G. T. Stralka, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 