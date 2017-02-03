Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222748
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- December 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd., P.o. Box 31776Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Edward A. Sowa
5707 Gertrude AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Sunday, December 25, 2016
Text2017 EST 222748—Estate of Edward A. Sowa. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. G. T. Stralka, atty.
About your information and the public record.