Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222750
Date Died
January 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Judith W. Weidenthal
10 Pepper Creek Dr.
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017

Applicant

Daniel T. Weidenthal
10 Pepper Creek Dr.
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Bernard LeRoy Karr
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Daniel T. Weidenthal
10 Pepper Creek Dr.
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bernard LeRoy Karr
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Surviving Spouse

Daniel T. Weidenthal
10 Pepper Creek Drive
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 222750—Estate of Judith W. Weidenthal. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. L. Karr, atty.
