Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222750
- Date Died
- January 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Judith W. Weidenthal
10 Pepper Creek Dr.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017
Applicant
Daniel T. Weidenthal
10 Pepper Creek Dr.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Daniel T. Weidenthal
10 Pepper Creek Dr.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Surviving Spouse
Daniel T. Weidenthal
10 Pepper Creek DrivePepper Pike OH 44124
Text2017 EST 222750—Estate of Judith W. Weidenthal. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. L. Karr, atty.
About your information and the public record.