Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222752
Date Died
December 30, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Mary Ellen Frawley
5108 Evergreen Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Norman Musial
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Richard J. Taubert
5108 Evergreen Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 EST 222752—Estate of Richard J. Taubert. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
