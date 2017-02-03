Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222752
- Date Died
- December 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Mary Ellen Frawley
5108 Evergreen DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Richard J. Taubert
5108 Evergreen DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, December 30, 2016
Text2017 EST 222752—Estate of Richard J. Taubert. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
About your information and the public record.