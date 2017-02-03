Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222753
- Date Died
- May 12, 2015
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
George Nunney
15 Medford DrivePalm Coast FL 32137
Applicant's Attorney
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543
Decedent
Linda Nunney
30131 Jefferson WayWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Text2017 EST 222753—Estate of Linda Nunney. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. L. L. House, atty.
