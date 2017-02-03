Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222754
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 9, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Sara Jenise Veris
19278 Charter LaneStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Ward
Kenneth T. Boone
19205 Pearl Rd #207Strongsville OH 44136
Next of Kin
Kenneth Boone
2200 Canfield Road #3Youngstown OH 44511
Next of Kin
Kristin T. Boone
17103 Van Aken Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 222754—Re: Kenneth T. Boone. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. N. M. Jamison, atty.
