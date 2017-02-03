Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222754
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Sara Jenise Veris
19278 Charter Lane
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Neal Michael Jamison
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Ward

Kenneth T. Boone
19205 Pearl Rd #207
Strongsville OH 44136

Next of Kin

Kenneth Boone
2200 Canfield Road #3
Youngstown OH 44511

Next of Kin

Kristin T. Boone
17103 Van Aken Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 222754—Re: Kenneth T. Boone. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. N. M. Jamison, atty.
