Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222755
- Date Died
- November 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Douglas P. Van Auken
1294 W. 105th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Lois H. Van Auken
5149 Berkshire DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016
Text2017 EST 222755—Estate of Lois H. Van Auken. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
