Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222755
Date Died
November 21, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Douglas P. Van Auken
1294 W. 105th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Norman Musial
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Lois H. Van Auken
5149 Berkshire Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222755—Estate of Lois H. Van Auken. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 