Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222756
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $850,000.00
- Date Died
- October 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Phillip J. Shurvon
22874 Rushmore DriveCleveland OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016
Applicant
Gail G. Ulerie
22874 Rushmore DriveRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Text2017 EST 222756—Estate of Shurvon J Phillip. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $850,000.00. M. L. Shinn, atty.
