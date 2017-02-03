Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222756
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$850,000.00
Date Died
October 30, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Phillip J. Shurvon
22874 Rushmore Drive
Cleveland OH 44143

Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016

Applicant

Gail G. Ulerie
22874 Rushmore Drive
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Text

2017 EST 222756—Estate of Shurvon J Phillip. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $850,000.00. M. L. Shinn, atty.
