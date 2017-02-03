Date Filed Friday, February 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222756 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $850,000.00 Date Died October 30, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222756—Estate of Shurvon J Phillip. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $850,000.00. M. L. Shinn, atty.