Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222758
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Melissa Graham
23066 Virginia AvenueNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Dan Morell & Associates, LLC
6060 Rockside Wood Blvd
Independence OH 44131
Old Name
Evelyn Claire Graham
230660 Virgina AvenueNorth Olmsted OH 44070
New Name
Benjamin Sebastian Graham
230660 Virgina AvenueNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 MSC 222758—Re: Evelyn Claire Graham. Application for name change of minor filed. J. C. Knapp, atty.
