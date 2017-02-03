Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222759
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- August 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Scott R. Sabreen
5799 Sibley LaneThe Colony TX 75056
Applicant's Attorney
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Renee Kersun Sabreen
13700 Fairhill Road Apt. 201Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 EST 222759—Estate of Renee Kersun Sabreen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. K. S. Hedman, atty.
