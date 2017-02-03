Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222759
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
August 29, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Scott R. Sabreen
5799 Sibley Lane
The Colony TX 75056
Applicant's Attorney
Kent Sheldon Hedman
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Renee Kersun Sabreen
13700 Fairhill Road Apt. 201
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 222759—Estate of Renee Kersun Sabreen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. K. S. Hedman, atty.
