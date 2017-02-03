Date Filed Friday, February 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222759 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died August 29, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222759—Estate of Renee Kersun Sabreen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. K. S. Hedman, atty.