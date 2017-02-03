Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222761
Filing Code
LSE

Plaintiff

Melissa Krilosky
Guardian Of Elizabeth Vanyo, 5938 Broadview Road
Parma OH 44134
Plaintiff's Attorney
Richard Ellis Stone
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851

Defendant

Helen Kucera
5107 Albertly Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 ADV 222761—Melissa Krilosky vs Helen Kucera. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. R. E. Stone, atty.
