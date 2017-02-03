Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222761
- Filing Code
- LSE
Plaintiff
Melissa Krilosky
Guardian Of Elizabeth Vanyo, 5938 Broadview RoadParma OH 44134
Plaintiff's Attorney
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851
Defendant
Helen Kucera
5107 Albertly Ave.Parma OH 44134
Text2017 ADV 222761—Melissa Krilosky vs Helen Kucera. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. R. E. Stone, atty.
