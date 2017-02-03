Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222763
- Date Died
- December 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Lee Maxwell
3327 AltamontCleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Decedent
Marlene A. Meadows
3283 Warren Rd.Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 222763—Estate of Marlene A. Meadows. Application to administer estate filed. L. N. Boyd, atty.
