Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222763
Date Died
December 16, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Lee Maxwell
3327 Altamont
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
LaVerne Nichols Boyd
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Decedent

Marlene A. Meadows
3283 Warren Rd.
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 EST 222763—Estate of Marlene A. Meadows. Application to administer estate filed. L. N. Boyd, atty.
