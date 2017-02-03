Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222765
Date Died
September 29, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Sarah E. Russell
10706 Mt Aubuen Ave.
Cleveland OH 44104

Applicant

Laverne N. Boyd
20600 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 925
Shaker Hts., OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
LaVerne Nichols Boyd
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Fiduciary

Laverne N. Boyd
20600 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 925
Shaker Hts., OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
LaVerne Nichols Boyd
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 222765—Estate of Sarah E. Russell. Application to administer estate filed. L. N. Boyd, atty.
