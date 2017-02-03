Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222765
- Date Died
- September 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Sarah E. Russell
10706 Mt Aubuen Ave.Cleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Thursday, September 29, 2016
Applicant
Laverne N. Boyd
20600 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 925Shaker Hts., OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary
Laverne N. Boyd
20600 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 925Shaker Hts., OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Text2017 EST 222765—Estate of Sarah E. Russell. Application to administer estate filed. L. N. Boyd, atty.
