Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017TRS222766
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$300,000.00
Filing Code
MPT

Applicant

Kathryn T. Joseph
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Ward

Michelle M. Snyder
3477 West 120th St.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 TRS 222766—Re: Michelle M. Snyder. Application for Medicaid payback trust filed. Granted on giving bond of $300,000.00. K. T. Joseph, atty.
