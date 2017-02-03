Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017TRS222766
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $300,000.00
- Filing Code
- MPT
Applicant
Kathryn T. Joseph
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Ward
Michelle M. Snyder
3477 West 120th St.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 TRS 222766—Re: Michelle M. Snyder. Application for Medicaid payback trust filed. Granted on giving bond of $300,000.00. K. T. Joseph, atty.
