Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222769
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMar 22, 2017 2:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Jay Gouid Minor
15209 Lawndale AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Old Name's Attorney
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
New Name
Raveena Aurora Minor
15209 Lawndale AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Text2017 MSC 222769—Re: Jay Gouid Minor Iv. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Mar. 22, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
About your information and the public record.