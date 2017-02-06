Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222769
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 22, 2017 2:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Jay Gouid Minor
15209 Lawndale Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128
Old Name's Attorney
Maya Megan Simek
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

New Name

Raveena Aurora Minor
15209 Lawndale Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 MSC 222769—Re: Jay Gouid Minor Iv. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Mar. 22, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 