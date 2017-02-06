Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222771
Date Died
December 20, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 23, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Louise Andrews
15001 Dana Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
John Anthony Grecol
Darling Duffy Co., LPA
23823 Lorain Rd, #270
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Gregory R. Klimczyk
3291 West M 126thj Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 EST 222771—Estate of Gregory R. Klimczyk Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Grecol, atty.
