Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222771
- Date Died
- December 20, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 23, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Louise Andrews
15001 Dana AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Darling Duffy Co., LPA
23823 Lorain Rd, #270
North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Gregory R. Klimczyk
3291 West M 126thj StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Text2017 EST 222771—Estate of Gregory R. Klimczyk Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Grecol, atty.
