Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222772
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 26, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Katherine Gonzales
2328 Althen Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Decedent

Ralph Gonzales
2328 Althen Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Thursday, January 26, 2017

Text

2017 EST 222772—Estate of Ralph Gonzales. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 