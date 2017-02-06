Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222772
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Katherine Gonzales
2328 Althen Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Decedent
Ralph Gonzales
2328 Althen Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Thursday, January 26, 2017
Text2017 EST 222772—Estate of Ralph Gonzales. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
About your information and the public record.