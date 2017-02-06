Date Filed Monday, February 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222774 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died June 10, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222774—Estate of James Edward Williams Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. A. Grecol, atty.