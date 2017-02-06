Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222774
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
June 10, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Brian J. Darling
23823 Lorain Road; Suite 270
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
John Anthony Grecol
Darling Duffy Co., LPA
23823 Lorain Rd, #270
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

James Edward Williams
7597 Big Creek Pkwy
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, June 10, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222774—Estate of James Edward Williams Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. A. Grecol, atty.
