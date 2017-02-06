Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222774
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- June 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Brian J. Darling
23823 Lorain Road; Suite 270North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Darling Duffy Co., LPA
23823 Lorain Rd, #270
North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
James Edward Williams
7597 Big Creek PkwyMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, June 10, 2016
Text2017 EST 222774—Estate of James Edward Williams Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. A. Grecol, atty.
