Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222775
Date Died
January 1, 1965
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 23, 2017 2:15 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Karen Razook
5765 Sw 113th Street
Miami FL 33156
Applicant's Attorney
John Anthony Grecol
Darling Duffy Co., LPA
23823 Lorain Rd, #270
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Evonne Ann George
3410 Geoge Avenue
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 222775—Estate of Evonne Ann George. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. J. A. Grecol, atty.
