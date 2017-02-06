Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222775
- Date Died
- January 1, 1965
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 23, 2017 2:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Karen Razook
5765 Sw 113th StreetMiami FL 33156
Applicant's Attorney
Darling Duffy Co., LPA
23823 Lorain Rd, #270
North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Evonne Ann George
3410 Geoge AvenueParma OH 44134
Date Died :Friday, January 1, 1965
Text2017 EST 222775—Estate of Evonne Ann George. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. J. A. Grecol, atty.
About your information and the public record.