Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222777
Date Died
October 16, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Tiffany St. Clair
9939 Darrow Park Dr 104k
Twinsburg OH 44087

Decedent

Larry Darnell Marcus
916 Richmond Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222777—Estate of Larry Darnell Marcus. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
