Date Filed Monday, February 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222777 Date Died October 16, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 20, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222777—Estate of Larry Darnell Marcus. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.