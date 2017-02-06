Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222777
- Date Died
- October 16, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Tiffany St. Clair
9939 Darrow Park Dr 104kTwinsburg OH 44087
Decedent
Larry Darnell Marcus
916 Richmond RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016
Text2017 EST 222777—Estate of Larry Darnell Marcus. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
