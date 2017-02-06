Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222781
Date Died
January 3, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Anne L. Nester
22650 Tracey Avenue
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Applicant

Lawrence Kolich
22650 Tracey Avenue
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 222781—Estate of Anne L. Nester. Will admitted to probate. K. T. Joseph, atty.
