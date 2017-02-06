Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222786
Date Died
February 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

David E. Washington
5312 W. Wood Sage #201
Peoria IL 61615

Decedent

Diane L. Sender
11500 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Fiduciary

David E. Washington
5312 W. Wood Sage #201
Peoria IL 61615

Text

2017 EST 222786—Estate of Diane L. Sender. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
