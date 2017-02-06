Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222786
- Date Died
- February 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
David E. Washington
5312 W. Wood Sage #201Peoria IL 61615
Decedent
Diane L. Sender
11500 Detroit Ave.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Fiduciary
David E. Washington
5312 W. Wood Sage #201Peoria IL 61615
Text2017 EST 222786—Estate of Diane L. Sender. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
