Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222787
- Date Died
- December 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Lillian Skuta
10614 Granger Road.; #309Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Applicant
Rose Marie Bozak
2942 Shakespeare LaneAvon OH 44011-1957
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 222787—Estate of Lillian Skuta. Application to probate lost will filed. R. J. Golubski, atty.
