Date Filed Monday, February 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222788 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died December 20, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222788—Estate of Mark V. Sweger. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. C. Lumpkin, atty.