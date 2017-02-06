Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222788
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
December 20, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kenneth C. Lumpkin
10200 Robinson Ave.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Christopher Lumpkin
Keith Lumpkin
10200 Robinson
Garfield Heights OH 44103

Decedent

Mark V. Sweger
3503 West 47th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Fiduciary

Kenneth C. Lumpkin
10200 Robinson Ave.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kenneth Christopher Lumpkin
Keith Lumpkin
10200 Robinson
Garfield Heights OH 44103

Text

2017 EST 222788—Estate of Mark V. Sweger. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. C. Lumpkin, atty.
