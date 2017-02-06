Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222788
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kenneth C. Lumpkin
10200 Robinson Ave.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Keith Lumpkin
10200 Robinson
Garfield Heights OH 44103
Decedent
Mark V. Sweger
3503 West 47th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Fiduciary
Kenneth C. Lumpkin
10200 Robinson Ave.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Keith Lumpkin
10200 Robinson
Garfield Heights OH 44103
Text2017 EST 222788—Estate of Mark V. Sweger. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. C. Lumpkin, atty.
