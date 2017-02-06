Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222790
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 4, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Marion Parisi
4650 Rocky River Dr.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant
James E. Spitz
55 Public Square Suite 1750Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 222790—Re: Marion Parisi. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.
