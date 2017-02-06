Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222790
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 4, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Marion Parisi
4650 Rocky River Dr.
Cleveland OH 44135

Applicant

James E. Spitz
55 Public Square Suite 1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 222790—Re: Marion Parisi. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.
