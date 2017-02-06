Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222791
- Date Died
- November 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Sean Muscatello
7514 Glencoe AvenueBrooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Decedent
Shawn Muscatello
5976 Twin Lakes DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Saturday, November 19, 2016
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Gioffre & Schroeder Co., L.P.A.
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 40
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222791—Estate of Shawn Muscatello. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. J. Jansky, atty.
