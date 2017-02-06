Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222791
Date Died
November 19, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Sean Muscatello
7514 Glencoe Avenue
Brooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
David Joseph Jansky
Gioffre & Schroeder Co., L.P.A.
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 40
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Shawn Muscatello
5976 Twin Lakes Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Saturday, November 19, 2016

Fiduciary

Sean Muscatello
7514 Glencoe Avenue
Brooklyn OH 44144
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Joseph Jansky
Gioffre & Schroeder Co., L.P.A.
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 40
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 222791—Estate of Shawn Muscatello. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. J. Jansky, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 