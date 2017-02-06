Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222792
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 2, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Erica Shirley
8920 Carnegie Ave #305Cleveland OH 44106
Next of Kin
Ricardo Shirley
2793 AvondaleCleveland OH 44118
Ward
Blanche Shirley
8920 Carnegie Avenue #305Cleveland OH 44106
Text2017 GRD 222792—Re: Blanche Shirley. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
