Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222792
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 2, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Erica Shirley
8920 Carnegie Ave #305
Cleveland OH 44106

Next of Kin

Ricardo Shirley
2793 Avondale
Cleveland OH 44118

Ward

Blanche Shirley
8920 Carnegie Avenue #305
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2017 GRD 222792—Re: Blanche Shirley. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
