Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222793
Date Died
January 2, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Juan Carrion
8321 Lake Ave Apt. 411
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017

Applicant

Milagros Carrion
3300 W. 33rd St.
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 222793—Estate of Juan Carrion. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
