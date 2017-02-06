Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222793
- Date Died
- January 2, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Juan Carrion
8321 Lake Ave Apt. 411Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017
Applicant
Milagros Carrion
3300 W. 33rd St.Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 222793—Estate of Juan Carrion. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.