Date Filed Monday, February 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222793 Date Died January 2, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 20, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 222793—Estate of Juan Carrion. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.