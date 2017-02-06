Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222794
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Jamie Cordon
10078 Beaconsfiled Dr.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Old Name

Mara Ashley Cordon
10078 Beaconsfiled Dr.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

New Name

Dylan Parker Cordon
10078 Beaconsfiled Dr.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 MSC 222794—Re: Mara Ashley Cordon. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
