Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222794
- Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Jamie Cordon
10078 Beaconsfiled Dr.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Old Name
Mara Ashley Cordon
10078 Beaconsfiled Dr.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
New Name
Dylan Parker Cordon
10078 Beaconsfiled Dr.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 MSC 222794—Re: Mara Ashley Cordon. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
