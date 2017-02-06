Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222797
Date Died
December 19, 2016
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Commissioner

Rebecca Y. Price
3611 Prospect Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Johnnie Moore
3619 Shannon Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016

Applicant

Vincent C. Moore
631 Orienta Ave.
Mamaroneck NY 10543
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 222797—Estate of Johnnie Moore. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. R. Y. Price, atty.
