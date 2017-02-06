Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222797
- Date Died
- December 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Commissioner
Rebecca Y. Price
3611 Prospect Ave., EastCleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Johnnie Moore
3619 Shannon Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016
Applicant
Vincent C. Moore
631 Orienta Ave.Mamaroneck NY 10543
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222797—Estate of Johnnie Moore. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. R. Y. Price, atty.
