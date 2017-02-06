Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222801
Date Died
December 21, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Steve L. Mudery
355 Bartlett Street
Bremen OH 43107
Applicant's Attorney
Stephanie K. Shook
Jackson, Keller, Shook & Dern Co. LPA
107 N. Main Street
Baltimore OH 43105

Decedent

Joyce D. Mudery
14515 William Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222801—Estate of Joyce D. Mudery. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. K. Shook, atty.
