Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222801
- Date Died
- December 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Steve L. Mudery
355 Bartlett StreetBremen OH 43107
Applicant's Attorney
Jackson, Keller, Shook & Dern Co. LPA
107 N. Main Street
Baltimore OH 43105
Decedent
Joyce D. Mudery
14515 William StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Text2017 EST 222801—Estate of Joyce D. Mudery. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. K. Shook, atty.
