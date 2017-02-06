Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222803
- Date Died
- November 4, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Ronald G. Dod
1691 Pymatuning Lk Rd.Andover OH 44003
Decedent
Virginia R. Schroeder
681c Turney Rd Apt. 121Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016
Text2017 EST 222803—Estate of Virginia R. Schroeder. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
