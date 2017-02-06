Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222803
Date Died
November 4, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Ronald G. Dod
1691 Pymatuning Lk Rd.
Andover OH 44003

Decedent

Virginia R. Schroeder
681c Turney Rd Apt. 121
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 222803—Estate of Virginia R. Schroeder. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
