Date Filed Monday, February 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222803 Date Died November 4, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 20, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222803—Estate of Virginia R. Schroeder. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.