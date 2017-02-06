Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222805
Bond
1
Date Died
December 13, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Andrew Gogol
4044 West 223rd Street
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Applicant

Elizabeth Gogol
4044 West 223rd Street
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Elizabeth Gogol
4044 West 223rd Street
Fairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 222805—Estate of Andrew Gogol. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
