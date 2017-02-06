Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222805
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- December 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Andrew Gogol
4044 West 223rd StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Applicant
Elizabeth Gogol
4044 West 223rd StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
Elizabeth Gogol
4044 West 223rd StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 222805—Estate of Andrew Gogol. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
