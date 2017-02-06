Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222807
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- December 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Edna V. Kreitzer
5688 Grayland AvenueBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Monday, December 12, 2016
Applicant
George A. Kreitzer
4629 Michael AvenueNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
George A. Kreitzer
4629 Michael AvenueNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 222807—Estate of Edna V. Kreitzer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
