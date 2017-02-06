Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222807
Bond
1
Date Died
December 12, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Edna V. Kreitzer
5688 Grayland Avenue
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Monday, December 12, 2016

Applicant

George A. Kreitzer
4629 Michael Avenue
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

George A. Kreitzer
4629 Michael Avenue
North Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 222807—Estate of Edna V. Kreitzer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
