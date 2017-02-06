Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222813
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 2, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Carmilla Fussell
1139 Brentwood RoadCleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Myron P. Watson
614 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Michael Brooks
1139 Brentwood Rd.Cleveland OH 44121
Text2017 GRD 222813—Re: Michael Brooks. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 2, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. M. P. Watson, atty.
