Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 6, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222813
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 2, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Carmilla Fussell
1139 Brentwood Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Myron Parnell Watson
Myron P. Watson
614 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Michael Brooks
1139 Brentwood Rd.
Cleveland OH 44121

Text

2017 GRD 222813—Re: Michael Brooks. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 2, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. M. P. Watson, atty.
