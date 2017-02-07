Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222819
Date Died
November 25, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 22, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Robert W. Markley
2363 Pleasant Colony Drive
Lewis Center OH 43035
Applicant's Attorney
Todd Andrew Fichtenberg
Skinner & Associates, LLC
6420 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg OH 43068

Decedent

Idabelle Kathryn Markley
1228 Chruchill Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 222819—Estate of Idabelle Kathryn Markley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. A. Fichtenberg, atty.
