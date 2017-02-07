Date Filed Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222819 Date Died November 25, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 22, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222819—Estate of Idabelle Kathryn Markley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. A. Fichtenberg, atty.