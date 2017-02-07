Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222819
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 22, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Robert W. Markley
2363 Pleasant Colony DriveLewis Center OH 43035
Applicant's Attorney
Skinner & Associates, LLC
6420 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg OH 43068
Decedent
Idabelle Kathryn Markley
1228 Chruchill RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, November 25, 2016
Text2017 EST 222819—Estate of Idabelle Kathryn Markley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. A. Fichtenberg, atty.
