Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222825
Date Died
July 17, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Kori E. Whisenant
21625 Chagrin Boulevard, Suite 240
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kori Elizabeth Whisenant
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Edgar A. Brott
21330 Wilmore Avenue
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Sunday, July 17, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222825—Estate of Edgar A. Brott Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
