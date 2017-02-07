Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222825
- Date Died
- July 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Kori E. Whisenant
21625 Chagrin Boulevard, Suite 240Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Edgar A. Brott
21330 Wilmore AvenueEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Sunday, July 17, 2016
Text2017 EST 222825—Estate of Edgar A. Brott Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
