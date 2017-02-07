Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222826
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 7, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Joyce B. Nero
124 Maria Ave.Bedford OH 44146
Applicant
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Joseph Salvucci
21005 Watson RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 GRD 222826—Re: Joyce B. Nero. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
