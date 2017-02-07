Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222826
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 7, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Joyce B. Nero
124 Maria Ave.
Bedford OH 44146

Applicant

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Applicant

Joseph Salvucci
21005 Watson Road
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 GRD 222826—Re: Joyce B. Nero. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 