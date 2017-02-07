Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222827
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 7, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
India S. Larkin
26931 Farringdon Ave.Euclid OH 44132
Ward
Barbara Miller
16101 Euclid Beach Blvd.Cleveland OH 44110
Next of Kin
Steven Miller
845 44th St., Unit BCanton OH 44709
Text2017 GRD 222827—Re: Barbara Miller. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
