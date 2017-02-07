Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222827
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 7, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

India S. Larkin
26931 Farringdon Ave.
Euclid OH 44132

Ward

Barbara Miller
16101 Euclid Beach Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44110

Next of Kin

Steven Miller
845 44th St., Unit B
Canton OH 44709

Text

2017 GRD 222827—Re: Barbara Miller. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
