Date Filed Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222830 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died December 30, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222830—Estate of Grace D. Abarca. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. F. N. Widen, atty.