Applicant
Deborah Hogan
1218 N. Sherwood StreetSpokane WA 99201
Applicant's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne, LLP
1660 West 2nd St., Ste 1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448
Decedent
Grace D. Abarca
6806 Big Creek ParkwayMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, December 30, 2016
Text2017 EST 222830—Estate of Grace D. Abarca. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. F. N. Widen, atty.
