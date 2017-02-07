Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222830
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
December 30, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Deborah Hogan
1218 N. Sherwood Street
Spokane WA 99201
Applicant's Attorney
Frederick Neil Widen
Ulmer & Berne, LLP
1660 West 2nd St., Ste 1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Decedent

Grace D. Abarca
6806 Big Creek Parkway
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 222830—Estate of Grace D. Abarca. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. F. N. Widen, atty.
