Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222831
Date Died
November 13, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Tim Dobeck
6611 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Milos Veljkovic
City of Parma
6611 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

Wallace Bubalo
7260 Ridge Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, November 13, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222831—Estate of Wallace Bubalo. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. Veljkovic, atty.
