Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222831
- Date Died
- November 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Tim Dobeck
6611 Ridge RoadParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
City of Parma
6611 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
Wallace Bubalo
7260 Ridge RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Sunday, November 13, 2016
Text2017 EST 222831—Estate of Wallace Bubalo. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. Veljkovic, atty.
