Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222832
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Michael Kovalcin
Regina Healthcare, 5232 Broadview RoadRichfield OH 44286
Plaintiff
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road, Suite 709North Olmsted OH 44070
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Defendant
Catherine Taylor
12944 List LaneParma OH 44130
Text2017 ADV 222832—Stephen W. Wolf vs Michael Kovalcin, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. W. Wolf, atty.
