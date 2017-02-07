Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222832
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Michael Kovalcin
Regina Healthcare, 5232 Broadview Road
Richfield OH 44286

Plaintiff

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road, Suite 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Plaintiff's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Defendant

Catherine Taylor
12944 List Lane
Parma OH 44130

Text

2017 ADV 222832—Stephen W. Wolf vs Michael Kovalcin, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. W. Wolf, atty.
