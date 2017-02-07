Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222834
- Date Died
- January 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Margaret Neil
1359 WortonMayfield Hts. OH 44124
Decedent
Louis Liberatore
1283 Ranchland Dr.Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Decedent's Attorney
Mangano Law Offices Co., LPA
2245 Warrensville Center Road
Cleveland OH 44118
Text2017 EST 222834—Estate of Louis Liberatore. Will admitted to probate. B. W. Mangano, atty.
