Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222834
Date Died
January 1, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Margaret Neil
1359 Worton
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Decedent

Louis Liberatore
1283 Ranchland Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Decedent's Attorney
Basil William Mangano
Mangano Law Offices Co., LPA
2245 Warrensville Center Road
Cleveland OH 44118

Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2017

Text

2017 EST 222834—Estate of Louis Liberatore. Will admitted to probate. B. W. Mangano, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 