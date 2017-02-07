Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222837
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 28, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Edward Kelley Johnson
19205 Wickfield Avenue
Warrensville Heights OH 44122

Applicant

Kelly Johnson
19205 Wickfield Avenue
Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Stanley Leiken
Robert S. Leiken Co., L.P.A.
23611 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 222837—Re: Edward Kelley Johnson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. R. S. Leiken, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 