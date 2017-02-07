Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222837
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 28, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Edward Kelley Johnson
19205 Wickfield AvenueWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant
Kelly Johnson
19205 Wickfield AvenueWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Robert S. Leiken Co., L.P.A.
23611 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 222837—Re: Edward Kelley Johnson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. R. S. Leiken, atty.
