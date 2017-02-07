Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222838
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $470,000.00
- Date Died
- May 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kevin T. Roberts
7622 Columbia RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
The Roberts Law Firm
7622 Columbia Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Decedent
Mary Louise Mankowski
7642 Columbia RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Text2017 EST 222838—Estate of Mary Louise Mankowski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $470,000.00. K. T. Roberts, atty.
