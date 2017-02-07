Date Filed Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222838 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $470,000.00 Date Died May 22, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222838—Estate of Mary Louise Mankowski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $470,000.00. K. T. Roberts, atty.