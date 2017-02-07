Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222838
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$470,000.00
Date Died
May 22, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kevin T. Roberts
7622 Columbia Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Thomas Roberts
The Roberts Law Firm
7622 Columbia Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Decedent

Mary Louise Mankowski
7642 Columbia Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Sunday, May 22, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222838—Estate of Mary Louise Mankowski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $470,000.00. K. T. Roberts, atty.
