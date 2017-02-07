Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222839
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Linda Damm Sommenfelt
13169 Rosewood Lane
Strongsville OH 44136

Plaintiff

Nancy Damm
12503 Corinth Court
Strongsville OH 44149
Plaintiff's Attorney
Veronica Therese Garofoli
Mansour Gavin, LPA
1001 Lakeside Ave., Ste. 1400
Cleveland OH 44114

Plaintiff

Richard Damm
12503 Corinth Court
Strongsville OH 44149
Plaintiff's Attorney
Timothy Andrew Boyko
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131

Text

2017 ADV 222839—Richard Damm vs Linda Damm Sommenfelt. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. T. A. Boyko, atty.
