Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222839
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
Linda Damm Sommenfelt
13169 Rosewood LaneStrongsville OH 44136
Plaintiff
Nancy Damm
12503 Corinth CourtStrongsville OH 44149
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mansour Gavin, LPA
1001 Lakeside Ave., Ste. 1400
Cleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff
Richard Damm
12503 Corinth CourtStrongsville OH 44149
Plaintiff's Attorney
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131
Text2017 ADV 222839—Richard Damm vs Linda Damm Sommenfelt. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. T. A. Boyko, atty.
