Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222840
- Date Died
- January 28, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Christopher Jon Burton
4820 Westminster LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Decedent
Maria Louise Burton
12506 Edgewater Dr Unit 414Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, January 28, 2017
Text2017 EST 222840—Estate of Maria Louise Burton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
