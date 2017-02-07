Date Filed Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222840 Date Died January 28, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 20, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222840—Estate of Maria Louise Burton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.