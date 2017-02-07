Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222840
Date Died
January 28, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Christopher Jon Burton
4820 Westminster Lane
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Decedent

Maria Louise Burton
12506 Edgewater Dr Unit 414
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Saturday, January 28, 2017

Text

2017 EST 222840—Estate of Maria Louise Burton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
