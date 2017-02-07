Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222842
- Date Died
- August 29, 2000
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Applicant
Joseph W. Kampman
1111 Superior Ave 1000Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1441
Commissioner
Joseph W. Kampman
1111 Superior Ave 1000Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Harold J. Volpe
21430 Wilmore Ave.Euclid OH 44123
Date Died :Tuesday, August 29, 2000
Text2017 EST 222842—Estate of Harold J. Volpe. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. J. W. Kampman, atty.
