Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222842
Date Died
August 29, 2000
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Applicant

Joseph W. Kampman
1111 Superior Ave 1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Walter Kampman
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1441

Commissioner

Joseph W. Kampman
1111 Superior Ave 1000
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Harold J. Volpe
21430 Wilmore Ave.
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 222842—Estate of Harold J. Volpe. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. J. W. Kampman, atty.
