Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222843
Date Died
December 14, 2016
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Gwendolyn Williams
1395 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, #105
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Decedent

Ruby R. Williams
Beachwood Pointe Care Center, 23900 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222843—Estate of Ruby R. Williams. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 