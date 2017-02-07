Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222843
- Date Died
- December 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Gwendolyn Williams
1395 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, #105Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Decedent
Ruby R. Williams
Beachwood Pointe Care Center, 23900 Chagrin BoulevardBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Text2017 EST 222843—Estate of Ruby R. Williams. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered.
